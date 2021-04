JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson policed seized more than six pounds of high grade marijuana on Friday. Investigators said the street value of the drugs is $30,000.

They arrested Marqueavios Adams, 21, and Quinterius Hayes, 21. Both men have been charged with possession and the sale of marijuana with intent with a firearm within 1,500 feet of a church.

Police said they also found two assault rifles during the bust.