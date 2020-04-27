2 men arrested for drug-related charges in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Hattiesburg Police Department and the Metro Task Force agents arrested two individuals in an ongoing investigation on Friday.

According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, around 4:00 p.m. Hattiesburg Police and Metro Task Force agents executed a search warrant at a home in the 1900 block of Mamie Street. The warrant resulted in two arrests and the seizure of weapons and drugs.

Keith Atkins, 28, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance (meth) with intent to distribute – within 1500 feet of a school/church, possession of a controlled substance (oxycodone) with intent to distribute – within 1500 feet of a school/church, two counts of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, and possession of a stolen weapon.

Keith Atkins

Tory Croom, 32, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance (meth) with intent to distribute – within 1500 feet of a school/church, possession of a controlled substance (oxycodone) with intent to distribute – within 1500 feet of a school/church, two counts of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, and possession of a stolen weapon.

Tory Crooms

Police said during the search warrant, 30.7 grams of meth, 20 dosage units of oxycodone, 5.5 dosage units of hydrocodone, 2.1 grams of marijuana, and two handguns (one stolen) were seized.

Atkins and Croom have been booked in to the Forrest County Jail. More arrests are expected in this investigation.