2 men charged with 11 counts of auto burglary in Byram

BYRAM, Miss. (WJTV) – Two Petal men have been charged on multiple counts of auto burglaries in the City of Byram. Byram police said they received calls about auto burglaries in the Barrington neighborhood on October 23.
As the investigation continued, Byram police were made aware that Madison police were investigating similar auto burglaries. They were able to find evidence that linked the Madison suspects to the crimes in Byram.
Trevor Simmons and Derrius Lewis have been charged with 11 counts of auto burglary and other charges in the City of Byram. Simmons and Derrius Lewis remain in the custody in the Madison County Detention Center.
