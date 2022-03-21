MERIDIAN, Miss. (AP) — Two men have been arrested and charged with murder in the shooting deaths of three men in October.

The Meridian Police Department announced Thursday that officers had arrested 20-year-old Jyquan Radcliff and 24-year-old Tavion Radcliff.

The Meridian Star reports the men are charged with capital murder and aggravated assault in the Oct 12 shooting deaths of 21-year-old Jacoby Jones, 23-year-old Kodi Davidson Jr. and 24-year-old Hunter Card. All were shot at the same house. An infant was also shot twice but survived.

Sgt. Heather Luebbers said officers questioned a third man in the case, but determined there was no evidence he was involved. She said police continue to investigate and still believe a third person was involved.

Luebbers said investigators are also working to find the motive that prompted the shootings.

“They’re still working on the why,” she said.

Jyquan Radcliff and Tavion Radcliff are jailed without bail. It’s unclear if either has a lawyer to speak for him.