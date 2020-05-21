2 men injured after shooting on Medgar Evers Blvd.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Police Department is investigating after two men were shot Thursday afternoon.

The shooting happened in the 4400 block of Medgar Evers Boulevard just before 2:00 p.m.

According to officers, two men were taken to the hospital separately by private vehicles. Both men had gunshot wounds.

Investigators said the motive for the shooting is unknown at this time, but the gunfire may have been exchanged between the two men from their vehicles.

There’s no word on their conditions.