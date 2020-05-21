Breaking News
Continuing coverage of coronavirus in Mississippi

Coronavirus Information

Lunch Programs

What to Know About Coronavirus

Coronavirus Symptoms

Coronavirus Tests by State

2 men injured after shooting on Medgar Evers Blvd.

News
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Police Department is investigating after two men were shot Thursday afternoon.

The shooting happened in the 4400 block of Medgar Evers Boulevard just before 2:00 p.m.

According to officers, two men were taken to the hospital separately by private vehicles. Both men had gunshot wounds.

Investigators said the motive for the shooting is unknown at this time, but the gunfire may have been exchanged between the two men from their vehicles.

There’s no word on their conditions.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories