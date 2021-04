VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police said charges are pending against two men after a fight Thursday afternoon. The incident happened in the 3100 block of Washington Street.

When officers arrived on scene, they found two men with non-life threatening injuries. One man was cut on his right hand, and the other had been shot in the leg.

The man who had ben shot was taken to Merit Health River Region, and the other man was taken to the police station. Charges are pending against both men.