JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after two men were shot and killed early Saturday morning.

The shooting happened around 1:00 a.m. in the 3800 block of Bailey Avenue. Police said Richard Tanner, 24, and Cleophus Walker III, 20, died from their injuries at the scene.

There’s no suspect information at this time. Police have not released a motive for the shooting.