2 Missing Vicksburg natives involved in deadly crash, police say

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A deadly crash investigation is underway after a missing Vicksburg couple was found along Highway 61.

According to Captain Michael Bryant, a police department investigator spotted McKnight’s car Sunday just before 4:30 p.m. It was in a wooded ravine off of Highway 61 North, between Oak Ridge intersection and Keys Iron and Metal.

Lillian “Libbie” Williams, 27, and Timothy McKnight, 30 were last seen around midnight on June 30, when they dropped off Williams’ sister at an address in Redwood, Mississippi.

Police say the 2011 Lexus sedan left the roadway and struck a tree, killing both McKnight and Williams. It is believed the wreck occurred early on Wednesday, July 1.

Accident investigators of the Mississippi Highway Patrol are investigating the crash.

