JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Two Mississippi cities are not seeking reimbursement for public expenses from appearances by President Donald Trump.

The Clarion Ledger reports Tupelo spent $4,775 to provide security when Trump was there Nov. 1. Mayor Jason Shelton says the costs are a “non-issue” because they are part of a city’s operating expenses.

Biloxi paid about $11,000 when Trump had a rally there in 2018 and about $11,000 when Vice President Mike Pence was there last month.