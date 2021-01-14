2 more COVID-19 cases reported at Clinton Public School District

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, the Clinton Public School District reported two positive COVID-19 cases in the district.

One district employee at Clinton Park Elementary and one student at the Sumner Hill Junior High School make up the two reported cases.

According to the district, school administrators at both campuses have contacted parents of students in the classes who have been affected.

These cases bring CPSD’s second-semester positives to 24 since the start of the semester on January 5, 2021.

