2 more suspects arrested for deadly shooting outside Jackson funeral home

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested two additional suspects in connection to a deadly shooting that happened outside a funeral home last month.

Jeremiah Blough, 19, and Clyde Green, 18, have both been charged with murder and shooting into an occupied vehicle.

The shooting happened outside Westhaven Memorial Funeral Home on Robinson Street. Police said Walter Hart Jr., 25, was shot in the parking lot inside a vehicle during a family dispute.

Investigators already arrested Amei Olugbala, 21, in connection to the shooting. He was charged with murder.

