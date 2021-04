FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – Flowood police are investigating a crash that injured a motorcycle officer and another person.

The crash happened on East Metro Parkway in Flowood around 2:00 p.m. on Monday. Two vehicles, a motorcycle and a small SUV, were involved in the accident.

Investigators said the officer was taken to the hospital. At last check, the officer was in stable condition. A person in the SUV was also taken to the hospital. There’s no word on that person’s condition.