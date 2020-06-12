2 shootings in 1 night in Wilkinson County; 11-year-old girl killed

WILKINSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Deputies of the Wilkinson County Sheriff Office responded to two early morning shootings, one killing an 11-year-old girl.

The sheriff’s office received a call on June 11 around 03:30 a.m. about a shooting at 1119 Ford Creek Road. Several shots were fired into a mobile home and a vehicle parked at the location. During the firing of shots, an 11-year-old girl was wounded and transported in a private vehicle to Field Health System Hospital in Centreville, Mississippi. She was pronounced dead due to injuries.

Deputies said within minutes later at approximately 03:51 a.m. the Wilkinson County Sheriff Office received a second call of a shooting at 126 Martin Luther King Drive, striking the homeowner in the leg. The victim was transported to Lady of the Lake Hospital in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and underwent surgery for injuries.

Four suspects have been arrest but have not been charged at this time. They were captured on Airline Highway in Baton Rouge after deputies received tips of the description of the vehicle.

The four suspects are being held at the Wilkinson County Jail. It is not clear if the suspects are connected to both shootings.

More arrests are to be made.

The investigation is still ongoing.