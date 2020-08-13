Coronavirus Information

School Reopening Plans

COVID-19 in Mississippi

MSDH logo_27829

COVID-19 Cases in U.S.

Businesses that Require Face Masks

2 suspects in murder of off-duty state trooper appear in court

News
Posted: / Updated:

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office announced two of the three suspect in the murder of an off-duty state trooper appeared in court. All three suspects are charged with murder.

The two suspects, 24-year-old Treyon Washington and 17-year-old Cdarrius Norman, had their initial appearances and are being held with no bond.

Damion Whittley, 25, is being held in Gulfport on another murder charge and robbery charge. He will be transported back to Jefferson County at a future date.

Funeral arrangements for Lt. Troy Morris were announced on Thursday.

  • Damion Whittley
  • Cdarrius Norman
  • Treyon Washington

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories