2 suspects wanted after home invasion in Rankin County

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Rankin County deputies are searching for two home invasion suspects after a woman was tied up and left in her closet. The incident happened around 10:00 p.m. Thursday on Highway 481 near Leesburg Road.

According to investigators, two masked men broke into the woman’s home. They left her in the closet while they went through her home.

Deputies searched the area for the suspects Thursday night, but they did not locate anyone.

If you have any information about the case, contact the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office.

