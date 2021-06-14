2 SWAC football games in one weekend coming in September at JSU

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Monday, Visit Jackson announced ‘The Soul Filled Weekend’ which is expected to bring in millions of dollars to Jackson with 2 SWAC football games at Veterans Memorial Stadium on back-to-back days.

The first game will be the W.C. Gordon Classic on Saturday September 25th. Jackson State will host Delta State. Tickets are available at any ticket master location.

Sunday, September 26th will be the Bayou Delta Clash. Mississippi Valley State University will host Southern University. Tickets will go on sale starting July 15th.

Jackson mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba says he will definitely be in attendance. He says the ‘Soul Filled Weekend’ represent a sense of place for Jackson. Also it represents “the beauty of out of a pandemic and taking advantage of new economic opportunities to enjoy one another’s presence once again.”

The games will be the main attraction, but throughout the weekend will be other events. Visit Jackson is estimating ‘The Soul Filled Weekend’ to bring in nearly 15 million dollars.

There will be a website next week promoting the games alone with activities throughout the ‘Soul Filled Weekend.’ The web address is www.soulweekend.ms.