2 teens, 1 adult charged with carjacking man in Brandon

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – On May 9, Brandon police arrested three young women for carjacking a man.

The man told officers the suspects took his vehicle and tried to run him over. Investigators said the women abandoned the vehicle on Kennedy Farm Parkway and flattened two of its tires before leaving the scene.

Around the same time, officers were dispatched to Stoneybrooke Drive after receiving reports about people banging on doors of homes in the area. They found 18-year-old Serenity Brown walking between the homes. Investigators said she admitted that she was involved in the carjacking with two teens.

Officers said they found 16-year-old Monyetta Montgomery and 16-year-old Lauryn Smith walking near Louis Wilson and Deborah Drive. Investigators said the teens also admitted to being involved in the carjacking.

Officers discovered the three women used a kitchen knife and a can of insect repellent to steal the victim’s car. He was able to identify the three women as the suspects.

Brown has been charged with armed carjacking, directing youth to commit a felony, and malicious mischief. Her bond was set at $75,000.

Montgomery has been charged with armed carjacking and malicious mischief. Her bond was set a $50,000.

Smith was charged with armed carjacking and malicious mischief. Her bond was set a $50,000.

All three suspects are expected to appear in court on May 13.