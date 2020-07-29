2 teens arrested, 1 wanted for home invasion in Rankin County

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Rankin County deputies arrested two teenagers and are searching for a third after a home invasion.

The incident happened on Tuesday, July 28, around 11:45 p.m. in the 100 block of Live Oak Lane in Brandon. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a juvenile male victim with a cut to his head.

The victim stated 18-year-old Joe Christian Brown, a 15-year-old boy and a 14-year-old boy entered the home through the front door. Once inside the home, the victim stated that Brown wanted to know the location of another person.

When the victim said he didn’t know, Brown allegedly attacked the victim with a handgun multiple times and took his money. Deputies said the adult in the home came to the room after hearing the commotion, and the three suspects left.

According to investigators, deputies went to the home of one of the suspects and were able to locate the 15-year-old and the 14-year-old. They were both arrested.

Rankin County deputies, along with Flowood police, are searching for Brown. If you know where he is located, contact the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department.

