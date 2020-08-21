2 wanted after 18-year-old shot in back over cellphone dispute in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after an 18-year-old was shot in the back over a cellphone dispute on Friday afternoon.

The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. on Robinson Road near Highway 80. According to police, LaAsia Carson was shot while sitting in a vehicle.

Investigators said the suspects, Mahogany Hoard and Eliza Maxwell, are still at large. They were last seen in a white Kia with New York tags.

Carson was taken to a local hospital. She was listed in stable condition.

