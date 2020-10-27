2-year-old critically injured in shooting on Marwood Drive in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a two-year-old was critically injured during a shooting.
The shooting happened around 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday in the 3000 block of Marwood Drive.
Officer Sam Brown said the child was taken to the children’s hospital in Jackson for treatment.
The shooting is under investigation.
