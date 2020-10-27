Severe Weather Tools

Tracking the Tropics

Interactive Radar

Hurricane Safety Tips

How to Download 12 News Weather App

2-year-old critically injured in shooting on Marwood Drive in Jackson

News
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a two-year-old was critically injured during a shooting.

The shooting happened around 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday in the 3000 block of Marwood Drive.

Officer Sam Brown said the child was taken to the children’s hospital in Jackson for treatment.

The shooting is under investigation.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories