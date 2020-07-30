Coronavirus Information



2-year-old drowns in Mississippi pond

ESCATAWPA, Miss. (AP) — A 2-year-old boy who wandered away from his home was later found dead by relatives in a nearby pond, authorities said.

The incident happened in the community of Escatawpa about 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell told news outlets.

By the time medical personnel and deputies arrived, the boy was unresponsive. He was transported to Singing River Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Ezell said.

An investigation is ongoing, Ezell said. Foul play is not suspected and no charges have been filed in the case, he said.

