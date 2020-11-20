20-year-old arrested for shoplifting at TJ Maxx in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A Vicksburg man was charged with embezzlement for stealing merchandise at a department store on Thursday, according to Vicksburg police.
Police arrested Rogers Zakolby Wesley, 20, at the TJ Maxx store on Pemberton Square Boulevard in Vicksburg. He is accused of stealing $2,641.16 in merchandise from the store.
Wesley appeared before Judge Penny Lawson in Vicksburg Municipal Court on Friday, November 20, 2020. His bond was set at $2,500 for one count of embezzlement by the Warren County Grand Jury.
