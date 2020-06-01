20-year-old charged with sexual battery of a minor in Clinton

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Clinton police arrested a 20-year-old man on sexual battery charges on May 29, 2020.
Barak Patton is accused sexually assaulting a female who was determined to be a minor. He was booked into the Clinton Police Department Jail on Friday. Patton had his initial appearance before the Clinton Municipal Court on Monday, June 1 where bond was denied.
According to Clinton police, Patton is no stranger to local law enforcement. Since 2016, Patton has amassed a violent criminal record:
- In 2016, Patton was arrested as a juvenile and charged as an adult for aggravated assault with a firearm.
- In 2017, Patton was charged with possession of a stolen firearm.
- In 2018, Patton was charged with four counts of conspiracy to commit armed robbery.
- On January 2, 2020, Patton was arrested for aggravated assault with a gun and armed robbery. At that point Patton was denied bond pending trial on the January 2 charges.