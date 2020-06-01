20-year-old charged with sexual battery of a minor in Clinton

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Clinton police arrested a 20-year-old man on sexual battery charges on May 29, 2020.

Barak Patton is accused sexually assaulting a female who was determined to be a minor. He was booked into the Clinton Police Department Jail on Friday. Patton had his initial appearance before the Clinton Municipal Court on Monday, June 1 where bond was denied.

According to Clinton police, Patton is no stranger to local law enforcement. Since 2016, Patton has amassed a violent criminal record: