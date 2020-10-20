20-year-old man killed during drive-by shooting in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police are investigating after a man was shot and killed during a drive-by shooting. The incident happened in the 100 block of Enchanted Drive around 5:30 p.m.

Police said they found the 20-year-old victim inside the home. He had been shot multiple times. The victim was taken to Merit Health River Region, where he was pronounced dead.

The victim has not been identified at this time. According to investigators, witnesses have provided the description of a dark colored sedan as the suspect’s vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing.

