JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – More than 200 single-family homes, garden homes and a hotel will be built in Jackson.

According to the Jackson City Council, the homes and hotel will be built on Livingston Road, and the city will help foot the bill.

A $3.3 million tax-increment financing bond for the Villages at Livingston Place was discussed during Tuesday’s City Council meeting. They approved an intent to support the project.

Leaders said more detail on the project will be released at a later date.