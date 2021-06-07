2,000 Jackson customers under boil water notice due to well repairs

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the City of Jackson announced 2,000 customers are under a precautionary boil water advisory until further notice.

The notice has been issued for the following areas:

[2200-2299] TV Road; 39209

[100-2699] Maddox Road; 39209

[2200-4599] Raymond Road; 39212

[5700-6399] MS-18; 39212

[3700-7399] S. Siwell Road; 39212

[5800-6699] Terry Road; 39272

[9700-12799] Spingridge Road; 39170

[1000-3299] Gary Road; 39272

The notice was issued on Monday, June 7, because the city’s contractor began work to replace the temporary pump at the Siwell Road Well with a new pump. The contractor will also have an additional crew onsite to take the temporary pump currently in use at the Siwell Road Well and install it at the TV Road Well.

Neighbors could experience low or no water pressure throughout the day until both wells are back in service. Leaders said neighbors should continue to conserve water to help reduce demand on the entire Jackson Maddox Well System.

All customers are advised to boil their drinking water until adequate pressure is restored to the system. Water should be brought to a rolling boil for one minute for the following: cooking or baking, making ice cubes, taking medication, brushing teeth, washing food, mixing baby formula or food, mixing juices or drinks feeding pets, washing dishes and all other consumption.

Neighbors will be notified when the advisory has been lifted.