JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) announced the National Endowment for the Arts has awarded grant funds to local non-profit organizations:
|Organization/ Location
|Amount
|Mississippi Museum of Art, Inc./Jackson, Mississippi
|$50,000
|Mississippi Symphony Orchestra Association/Jackson, Mississippi
|$50,000
|New Stage, Inc./Jackson, Mississippi
|$50,000
|Mississippi Cultural Crossroads, Inc./Port Gibson, Mississippi
|$50,000
LATEST STORIES:
- $200,000 awarded to Mississippi non-profit organizations
- $15 million awarded to local airports for improvements
- EXCLUSIVE: SpaceX facility under FAA review after changing rocket tests in South Texas
- Officials: Students in Alabama threw COVID contest parties
- Safety measures to keep in mind this Independence Day weekend