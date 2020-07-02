Breaking News
$200,000 awarded to Mississippi non-profit organizations

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) announced the National Endowment for the Arts has awarded grant funds to local non-profit organizations:

Organization/ LocationAmount
Mississippi Museum of Art, Inc./Jackson, Mississippi$50,000
Mississippi Symphony Orchestra Association/Jackson, Mississippi$50,000
New Stage, Inc./Jackson, Mississippi$50,000
Mississippi Cultural Crossroads, Inc./Port Gibson, Mississippi$50,000

