$200,000 awarded to Mississippi non-profit organizations

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - U.S. Senators Roger Wicker and Cindy Hyde-Smith announced the award of $15,567,034 in grants to make improvements at 22 Mississippi airports.

“These grants will help many airports in our state to improve safety and plan for the future,” Wicker said. “With additional support from the recently-enacted CARES Act, our airports will be able to move forward on projects that will help them weather the coronavirus outbreak.”