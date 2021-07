JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC), a coastal player visited lottery headquarters on Monday to claim the last top prize of $200,000 on a Mega Ca$h scratch-off game.

The winning ticket was purchased at The Neighborhood Store on Ingalls Avenue in Pascagoula.

Leaders with MLC also announced the Junction in Leakesville sold the winning jackpot ticket for Mississippi Match 5. The jackpot for the Saturday, July 24, drawing was $65,000.