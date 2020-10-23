2017 officer-involved shooting case in Jackson being reexamined

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The family of a man who was shot by former Jackson police officers in 2017 called for justice on Friday. A new video is raising questions about the incident, and family members of Devon Modacure want to know why it took so long for the video to come out.

The video appears to contradict police testimony. Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba said the shooting will be reexamined, while Modacure’s family said they want justice to be served.

In October 2017, officials said Modacure was shot three times by two former Jackson police officers.

“It was painful to see someone run behind my son and shoot him for no reason,” said Kimberly Snow, Modacure’s mother.

It was initially ruled that the officers acted in self-defense. The new video has the Hinds County District Attorney taking another look at the case. D.A. Jody Owens hopes to present it to a new grand jury.

“The spirit of what we’re trying to do is show the citizens of Jackson and Hinds County that the system is working. It is the longstanding policy of the JPD to present all officer involved shootings, fatalities or otherwise to the grand jury,” he explained.

Modacure’s family said they’re surprised it took three years for the video to come out, but they are happy the D.A. is helping move the case forward.

“These children could’ve been left fatherless had those bullets struck him and killed him,” said Modacure’s attorney Carlos Moore.

Moore said he tracked down the two officers. According to him, one of the officers is working with a local sheriff’s department, and the second is doing security work in Houston.

Modacure is currently in a federal prison for an unrelated matter.

If the officers are found to have no justification in firing their guns, they could face aggravated assault charges.

LATEST STORIES: