JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The 2019 Mississippi Comic Con will be in Jackson on June 29 and 30 at the Mississippi Trade Mart.

The event will be open from 10:00 a.m. 6:00 p.m. on Saturday and from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday.

Tickets are $30 per day or $50 for the weekend.

You can find more information about Mississippi Comic Con at this link.