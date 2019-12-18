2019 Signing Day: Local athletes commit to colleges

WJTV
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The 2019 Signing Day is here! Local athletes are committing to play college sports.
12 News’ Noah Newman, Samaria Terry, and Jesse Finver are covering today’s commitments.
First stop: Brandon! QB Will Rogers signing with @HailStateFB. Former teammate Jonathan Mingo (current @OleMissFB WR) in the house. @WJTV @BrandonBulldogs pic.twitter.com/RixOAL0GgM— Noah Newman (@NoahNewmanWJTV) December 18, 2019
First stop: Brandon! QB Will Rogers signing with @HailStateFB. Former teammate Jonathan Mingo (current @OleMissFB WR) in the house. @WJTV @BrandonBulldogs pic.twitter.com/RixOAL0GgM
A bit of a signing day twist! Jimmy the Jet Holiday picks Tennessee. @WJTV @MC_BIGBLUE pic.twitter.com/NB5mCNruYa— Noah Newman (@NoahNewmanWJTV) December 18, 2019
A bit of a signing day twist! Jimmy the Jet Holiday picks Tennessee. @WJTV @MC_BIGBLUE pic.twitter.com/NB5mCNruYa
It’s National Signing Day!First up is Seminary’s Austin Keys, who is signing with Ole Miss. The Fightin Kiffins add one to the program @WJTV #OleMiss pic.twitter.com/PflmqV7NOh— Jesse Finver (@JfinverSports12) December 18, 2019
It’s National Signing Day!First up is Seminary’s Austin Keys, who is signing with Ole Miss. The Fightin Kiffins add one to the program @WJTV #OleMiss pic.twitter.com/PflmqV7NOh
Next up: @ProvineFootball’s Javorrius Selmon is headed to Mississippi State! The DB’s favorite player of all time is current Bulldogs cornerbacks coach Terrell Buckley. @WJTV @HailStateFB pic.twitter.com/n4v98KGQxJ— Noah Newman (@NoahNewmanWJTV) December 18, 2019
Next up: @ProvineFootball’s Javorrius Selmon is headed to Mississippi State! The DB’s favorite player of all time is current Bulldogs cornerbacks coach Terrell Buckley. @WJTV @HailStateFB pic.twitter.com/n4v98KGQxJ