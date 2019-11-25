2019 Thanksgiving Holiday Enforcement Period

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol will begin the Thanksgiving Holiday Enforcement Period on Wednesday, November 27. The enforcement period will end on Sunday, December 1, at midnight.

Troopers will patrol the roads to combat speeding, promote seatbelt usage and prevent reckless driving. Drivers are asked to avoid text messaging or any driver distraction that could endanger lives.

During the 2018 Thanksgiving Holiday Enforcement Period, MHP investigated 200 crashes with five fatalities. Troopers also made 98 DUI arrests on state and federal highway systems.