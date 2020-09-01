2020-21 College Savings Enrollment Period opens in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi State Treasurer David McRae announced the 2020-21 enrollment period for Mississippi’s prepaid college tuition program is now open.

A Mississippi Prepaid Affordable College Tuition (MPACT) plan allows families to lock in tuition rates and prepay their child’s tuition fees. Enrollment is open from September 1, 2020, to May 31, 2021. To learn more, visit Treasury.MS.gov/MPACT.

“Typically saddled with tens of thousands of dollars in debt upon college graduation, Mississippi young people may be forced to delay major life milestones, like starting their family or buying their first home,” said Treasurer McRae. “If families can start saving early in a child’s life, however, the impact of student loan debt can be minimized. There are a multitude of options to do this that can fit almost any family’s budget, so please visit Treasury.MS.gov to see if there is a plan that will fit within your savings goals.”

