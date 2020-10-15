2020 Census Deadline Moved to Thursday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – This years Census count will end on Thursday October 14, 2020 at midnight.

The ruling follows a plea from the Trump Administration citing a need to analyze the data as the deadline on congressional seats quickly approaches.

The states response rate is at 60.2% versus 61.3% back in 2010.

Secretary of State Michael Watson says he doesn’t feel Mississippians fully understand the importance of the Census.

He say the state could lose about $13.2 billion dollars over the next 10 years if Mississippi doesn’t improve the response rate.

This is the fifth time in two months that a new deadline date was issued.

If you have not completed your 2020 Census you can do so online, by phone or by mail.

