2020 football tractor-trailers donated to Ole Miss, MSU & Southern Miss

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – KLLM Transport Services (KLLM) unveiled the 2020 versions of the football tractor-trailers for the state’s Division-I FBS football teams. Ole Miss, Mississippi State University, and the University of Southern Mississippi all received a donated Freightliner tractor, in addition to custom trailers.

“We are thrilled to be donating football equipment tractor-trailers to all three Division-I FBS universities in Mississippi for the first time,” said Jim Richards, KLLM CEO and president. “These trucks will be visible nationwide as each team travels to away games and carries their equipment, and the marketing and branding value for each university throughout the year is immense. The feedback from each fanbase has been great over the last week.”

Courtesy: KLLM Transport Services

Courtesy: KLLM Transport Services

Courtesy: KLLM Transport Services

All three tractor-trailers are wrapped with graphics representing each team’s colors and traditions. In addition to the trucks, KLLM will donate both fuel and drivers throughout the year.

LATEST STORIES: