2020 Krewe De Carinal Hosted by St. Richard Catholic School

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Tonight Saint Richard Catholic School hosted their 7th annual Krewe De Cardinal Mardi Gras Ball. The ball was held at The South Warehouse in Downtown Jackson. Every year the number of attendance grows and this year Saint Richard expects nearly 800 people.

This event is a fundraiser to benefit Saint Richards and the proceeds go to upgrading different parts of the school. Previously the proceeds went towards improving the science lab and this year the proceeds will go to bettering the playground area.

Compared to the previous years, this year is bigger and better. The entertainment came from The Epic Funk Brass Band as well as DJ Adams. There were two auctions, one live and one silent. Also, there were loads of creole cuisine including the one and only King Cake.

Emceeing the event was 12 New anchor Andrew Harrison.