2020 Martin Luther King, Jr. Day events

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – People across the Jackson metro are honoring the life of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., on Monday, January 20.

Here’s a list of the events happening across the metro:

  • Free admission to the Two Mississippi Museums
  • MLK Boys Basketball Tournament – 11 a.m. at Lanier High School in Jackson
  • MLK National Day of Service Book Drive – 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. at Beth Israel Congregation in Jackson
  • Remember Martin Program – 12 p.m. at True Vine MB Church in Brandon
  • Habitat for Humanity home renovation in honor of Dr. King – 12 p.m. – 1 p.m. in Jackson
  • National Pan-Hellenic Council of the Metro Jackson Area hosting Coat Delivery Drive – 1 p.m. at Metrocenter Mall
  • MLK Night of Culture: “I Question America” – 6 p.m. at Two Mississippi Museums

Several cities also hosted parades in honor of Dr. King. Organizations and school districts also hosted service day projects in the late Civil Rights leader.

