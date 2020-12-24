2020 MHP Christmas Holiday Enforcement Begins

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol Christmas Travel Enforcement Period starts on December 23rd and will go through December 27th.

In 2019, the Mississippi Highway Patrol investigated 116 crashes that included 3 fatalities. They also made 39 D.U.I arrest, all in a three day period.

Trooper Marcus White says MHP will be working along with other agencies to help lessen these numbers.

During the 2020 Thanksgiving holiday enforcement period, nearly six thousand citations were dished out. 115 of which were D.U.I arrest and 371 were seatbelt citations. There were also 246 crashes, leading to 52 injuries and 6 fatalities.

During Thanksgiving in 2019, there were 10 fatal accidents.

White stresses to not drink and drive, speed or text and drive.

He says “it is very important that we are vigilant and available for service in our state to make sure that Mississippians are safe while traveling on the highways and byways.”

With severe weather approaching, MHP advises drivers to do a vehicle safety check.

Check to make sure your windshield wipers and lights are working, along with tire depth to prevent swerving and hydroplaning.