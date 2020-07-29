2020 Serendipity Art Show underway at Mississippi State Hospital

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The 2020 Mississippi State Hospital’s Serendipity Art Show and silent auction is being held as an online-only event until Thursday, September 3.

The show, now available for viewing and placing bids, features the work of MSH patients and Jaquith Nursing Home residents who are taking part in the hospital’s Art Services program.

One hundred works will be on display this year from about 40 different artists. All proceeds go to the artists. The pieces up for auction include watercolor and acrylic paintings, pencil and color pencil drawings, oil pastels “scratch art” pieces, a paper-mache mask and one mixed-media sculpture.

The virtual gallery to preview the work, can be found at bit.ly/2ZUL50m and to post bids on items, visit myminiauction.com/serendipity. Bidding will take place until 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 3.

LATEST STORIES: