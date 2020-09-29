2020 Yazoo County Fair canceled

YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Yazoo County Fair Association announced the 2020 Yazoo County Fair has been canceled.

It is with a heavy heart that we must announce that the 2020 Yazoo County Fair has been cancelled. After exhaustive effort and considerable thoughts and prayers the Yazoo County Fair Association believes this decision; although a tough one is the best decision for all parties involved.

Again, thanks for all the support through many years and look forward to the 2021 Yazoo County Fair to be the Biggest and Best One Ever.

Yazoo County Fair Association