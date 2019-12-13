2020 Youth Waterfowl Hunting and Education Camp now accepting applications

(WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks and Ducks Unlimited, Inc. have opened the 2020 Youth Waterfowl Hunting and Education Camp to youth between ages 13-16.

In an effort to recruit and retain waterfowl hunters and increase support for wetland conservation and waterfowl hunting in Mississippi, the camp will provide 15 youth with a chance to obtain hands-on experience with wildlife.

During the camp, teens will have the opportunity to increase their knowledge of waterfowl biology and wetland management. Classroom discussions and field activities will be led by biologists and other wildlife professionals will help students gain a better understanding of wetlands, waterfowl, and the role of hunting in conservation.

In addition, local field trips to public lands will expose youth to the diversity of wetland habitats used by waterfowl during winter in Mississippi. Other activities will include shooting instruction and safety training, as well as an optional adult-supervised waterfowl hunt for camp participants under the age of 16.

The camp will be held in the Mississippi Delta at Leroy Percy State Park and Muscadine Farms Wildlife Management Area from February 6 – 9, 2020. Youth ages 13 – 16 are encouraged to apply; however, only youth under the age of 16 will be eligible to participate in the waterfowl hunt. Prior hunting experience is not required.

To apply, youth should complete an application by December 26, 2019 at 12 p.m. found online here. The selection process is based on applicant essays.