2021 Byram Swinging Bridge Festival open this weekend

BYRAM, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Byram will host the 2021 Byram Swinging Bridge Festival June 25-26, 2021. The event will take place at the Jackson Dragway on South Siwell Road.

Gates will be open on Friday from 4:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. and on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. There will be carnival rides, fireworks, a car show, and crafts/vendors. There will also be live music.

Ticket information is listed below: