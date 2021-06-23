2021 Byram Swinging Bridge Festival open this weekend

BYRAM, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Byram will host the 2021 Byram Swinging Bridge Festival June 25-26, 2021. The event will take place at the Jackson Dragway on South Siwell Road.

Gates will be open on Friday from 4:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. and on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. There will be carnival rides, fireworks, a car show, and crafts/vendors. There will also be live music.

Ticket information is listed below:

  • Armbands Friday(Only) 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. – $20
  • Tickets all day Saturday
    • Single Tickets – $1.50
    • Fun Pack 20 Tickets – $25
    • Family Pack 50 Tickets – $50

