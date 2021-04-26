2021 graduation plans announced for Clinton High School seniors

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Clinton Public School District announced the Class of 2021’s graduation ceremony will take place on Arrow Field. This year’s ceremony will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, May 28 at Clinton High School.

“We are very excited that we will have this year’s graduating seniors together one last time to close out this unique school year,” CHS Principal Brett Robinson said. “And having the graduation ceremony on our own campus makes it even more special. This group of seniors have experienced a once in a lifetime interruption in achieving their academic goals, and they have worked hard to persevere and make it to the end of their senior year.”

In order to follow social distancing protocols, each graduating senior will be given 10 tickets for family members to be in attendance.

The ceremony will be live streamed, and a link will be available at www.clintonpublicschools.com.