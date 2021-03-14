203 new coronavirus cases, five additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 203 new cases of the coronavirus cases in Mississippi, along with five additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 300,780 with 6,901 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

CountyTotal CasesTotal Deaths
Adams237579
Alcorn293963
Amite114937
Attala211172
Benton94924
Bolivar4660125
Calhoun160529
Carroll119925
Chickasaw202455
Choctaw71717
Claiborne99830
Clarke172374
Clay179953
Coahoma285971
Copiah283059
Covington251880
De Soto20039238
Forrest7386140
Franklin78321
George233945
Greene128833
Grenada251580
Hancock358680
Harrison17106292
Hinds19287397
Holmes183670
Humphreys93729
Issaquena1676
Itawamba292376
Jackson12866235
Jasper217347
Jefferson63427
Jefferson Davis103431
Jones8144152
Kemper92724
Lafayette5834114
Lamar598984
Lauderdale6939230
Lawrence122722
Leake256472
Lee9765166
Leflore3419123
Lincoln3721104
Lowndes6182143
Madison9663206
Marion261278
Marshall411397
Monroe4026130
Montgomery124640
Neshoba3901172
Newton236454
Noxubee123831
Oktibbeha447297
Panola439299
Pearl River4280132
Perry123838
Pike3073100
Pontotoc412972
Prentiss272658
Quitman78115
Rankin13047269
Scott299971
Sharkey49217
Simpson280782
Smith155634
Stone175130
Sunflower323087
Tallahatchie172839
Tate314177
Tippah281967
Tishomingo213867
Tunica101224
Union399074
Walthall126442
Warren4187115
Washington5245131
Wayne259241
Webster112732
Wilkinson62827
Winston223379
Yalobusha150436
Yazoo297167
Total300,7806,901

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

