208 new coronavirus cases, 14 additional deaths in Mississippi

News
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 208 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi, along with 14 additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 312,608 with 7,221 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

Long-term care case updates have been delayed pending data review.

CountyTotal CasesTotal Deaths
Adams259882
Alcorn310768
Amite123442
Attala214273
Benton99025
Bolivar4796132
Calhoun169532
Carroll121628
Chickasaw207057
Choctaw75818
Claiborne102130
Clarke178179
Clay184654
Coahoma293979
Copiah295865
Covington256281
De Soto21429257
Forrest7633152
Franklin83323
George246748
Greene130233
Grenada259985
Hancock376686
Harrison17776308
Hinds20256414
Holmes188672
Humphreys96133
Issaquena1686
Itawamba299377
Jackson13395246
Jasper220748
Jefferson65428
Jefferson Davis106932
Jones8364163
Kemper95628
Lafayette6162118
Lamar620286
Lauderdale7215240
Lawrence128223
Leake264973
Lee9956173
Leflore3484125
Lincoln3939110
Lowndes6359144
Madison10051217
Marion268680
Marshall4387103
Monroe4089133
Montgomery126742
Neshoba4028176
Newton246961
Noxubee126834
Oktibbeha460398
Panola4545104
Pearl River4495145
Perry126038
Pike3290105
Pontotoc419372
Prentiss278560
Quitman79616
Rankin13539278
Scott314873
Sharkey50217
Simpson293788
Smith162034
Stone181433
Sunflower335290
Tallahatchie177840
Tate331684
Tippah287268
Tishomingo225067
Tunica104626
Union408776
Walthall133745
Warren4368120
Washington5320133
Wayne262241
Webster114532
Wilkinson66830
Winston226981
Yalobusha162936
Yazoo310269
Total312,6087,221

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories