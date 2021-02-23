20th MS Miracles Radiothon set for March 3-5

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The 20th annual Mississippi Miracles Radiothon, which benefits the state’s only children’s hospital, has been set for March 3-5.

This year, the event will be held in the community room of the Kathy and Joe Sanderson Tower. Safety measures will be in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“Being able to host the 20th Mississippi Miracles Radiothon inside the Sanderson Tower is so exciting and so meaningful,” said Jen Hospodor, director of community partnerships for the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC).

“This year’s Radiothon will be different in some ways to keep everyone safe, but the inspirational stories of Children’s of Mississippi patients and their families will still be shared on the Radio People’s 12 stations in central Mississippi.”

The Sanderson Tower opened in November 2020. The expansion includes 88 private neonatal intensive care rooms, a floor of private pediatric intensive care rooms, a dozen surgical suites, an outpatient specialty clinic and an imaging center designed for children.

Through the hospital’s partnership with locally owned stations US 96.3, Mix 98.7, Y101.7, Blues 93.1 and 93.5 The Legend from Jackson, River 101.3, KHits 104.5 and 92.7 The Touch of Vicksburg, and 97 OKK, Q 101, 95.1 The Beat and Kiss 104.1 of Meridian, the broadcast will share the Children’s of Mississippi story.

Since the first Mississippi Miracles Radiothon in 2001, the annual event has raised more than $6.7 million.

Listeners can boost this year’s total by visiting umc.edu/mississippimiracles. Phone and text donations – (601) 496-KIDS (5437) or text GROW to 51555 – will be available March 3-5.