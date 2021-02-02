21-year-old charged with murder after the death of a man in Summit

SUMMIT, Miss. (WJTV) – Police in Summit are investigating a murder from Tuesday morning. According to Summit Chief Kenny Cotton, Police were called to Robb Street near the First Baptist Church, where multiple shots were fired around two vehicles.

As a result of the shooting, 56-year-old Kenneth Godwin was killed.

Police arrested 20-year-old Javione Granger and charged him with murder.

Chief Godwin said it could be a case of road rage.

Granger claims self-defense, but a witness said Godwin did not have a weapon.

At this time, Granger is in the Pike County Jail.