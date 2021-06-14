21-year-old man shot, killed in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police are investigating after a 21-year-old man was shot and killed near the animal shelter in the Kings community.

The shooting happened just after 2:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Old Mill Road on Monday. According to the Vicksburg Daily News, a fight at the basketball court led to the shooting. The victim has not been identified at this time.

Police Chief Milton Moore said officers recovered a firearm and the scene. Several witnesses are being interviewed at the police station.