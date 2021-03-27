210 new coronavirus cases, two additional deaths in Mississippi

ACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 210 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi, along with two additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 304,420 with 7,000 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams2413817815
Alcorn29486313020
Amite117837559
Attala21287317536
Benton963254610
Bolivar473912523231
Calhoun161730366
Carroll1205255110
Chickasaw2033556015
Choctaw7231610
Claiborne100730459
Clarke17467512331
Clay181654385
Coahoma28767512911
Copiah2876618111
Covington25308013639
De Soto2044924611324
Forrest746714322651
Franklin80222404
George236246597
Greene129333526
Grenada25268015532
Hancock3665846914
Harrison1730729848568
Hinds19619401805131
Holmes18477110420
Humphreys94230349
Issaquena168600
Itawamba29417613423
Jackson1299624124035
Jasper218647432
Jefferson64127417
Jefferson Davis10403291
Jones823715621941
Kemper94225449
Lafayette590811618755
Lamar6039845413
Lauderdale7041233444100
Lawrence124822272
Leake2593738815
Lee980016822241
Leflore345712323652
Lincoln383510619640
Lowndes621714425763
Madison978820736869
Marion26387815824
Marshall4214996415
Monroe404213019055
Montgomery125040549
Neshoba395117420359
Newton2414578715
Noxubee125131356
Oktibbeha45119722236
Panola441110210414
Pearl River437113718836
Perry124538218
Pike313410113435
Pontotoc4147728612
Prentiss2743589915
Quitman7861600
Rankin1319827239261
Scott30637211518
Sharkey49417438
Simpson28488415720
Smith157134668
Stone1767308514
Sunflower32658812220
Tallahatchie174240507
Tate3188808019
Tippah28246811913
Tishomingo21916710227
Tunica101925182
Union40027413123
Walthall1292426913
Warren423811717037
Washington526313219139
Wayne2605416911
Webster1131326112
Wilkinson63827255
Winston22498013039
Yalobusha1554368222
Yazoo30166714018
Total304,4207,00010,4291,967

