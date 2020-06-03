22-month-old child dies in multi-car crash in Ridgeland

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Ridgeland police are investigating the death of a 22-month-old child after a multi-vehicle crash on Tuesday, June 2. The crash happened just after 7:30 p.m. on County Line Road near Avery Boulevard.

When officers arrived, they discovered the child was injured and falling in and out of consciousness. The child was taken to Blair E. Batson Children’s hospital in Jackson, where she later died from her injuries.

According to investigators, the 22-year-old driver of the vehicle has been identified as the child’s mother. The initial investigation determined the child was secured in a child restraint seat on the rear passenger side of the vehicle. The manner in which the seat was secured is under investigation.

Police said the mother sustained non-life threatening injuries. She was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson. The drivers and occupants of the two additional vehicles involved in the accident were uninjured.